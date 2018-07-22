Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (VTI) Shares Sold by Bridge Creek Capital Management LLC

Bridge Creek Capital Management LLC cut its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) by 18.0% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 4,159 shares of the company’s stock after selling 911 shares during the quarter. Bridge Creek Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $584,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Financial Advocates Investment Management grew its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 10.9% in the 1st quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 167,464 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,728,000 after purchasing an additional 16,409 shares during the period. Colonial Trust Advisors bought a new stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $222,000. Cambria Investment Management L.P. lifted its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 14.9% in the 1st quarter. Cambria Investment Management L.P. now owns 20,340 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,761,000 after acquiring an additional 2,632 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $415,000. Finally, AMG National Trust Bank lifted its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 14.6% in the 2nd quarter. AMG National Trust Bank now owns 203,370 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,559,000 after acquiring an additional 25,866 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF alerts:

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF opened at $144.84 on Friday, according to MarketBeat.com. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 52 week low of $123.79 and a 52 week high of $146.87.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

See Also: What are CEFs?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VTI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.