Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF (VGK) Stake Lessened by Nisa Investment Advisors LLC

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC trimmed its position in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:VGK) by 12.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 180,600 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 25,000 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF were worth $10,137,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Moors & Cabot Inc. increased its position in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 24.1% in the 1st quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 4,528 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $263,000 after buying an additional 878 shares in the last quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC increased its position in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC now owns 94,108 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $5,282,000 after buying an additional 880 shares in the last quarter. Delek Group Ltd. increased its position in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 5.8% in the 1st quarter. Delek Group Ltd. now owns 17,661 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,028,000 after buying an additional 968 shares in the last quarter. Berkshire Asset Management LLC PA increased its position in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Berkshire Asset Management LLC PA now owns 73,851 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,145,000 after buying an additional 1,131 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CIBC World Markets Inc. increased its position in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 25,030 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,455,000 after buying an additional 1,154 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of VGK opened at $57.30 on Friday. Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF has a 52 week low of $55.18 and a 52 week high of $63.60.

Vanguard European Stock Index Fund is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of stocks issued by Companies located in the markets of Europe. The Fund on focuses indexing investment approach by investing all, or substantially all, of its assets in the common stocks included in the FTSE Developed Europe All Cap Index.

