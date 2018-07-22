VanEck Vectors Intermediate Municipal ETF (ITM) Shares Sold by Atria Investments LLC

Atria Investments LLC decreased its stake in VanEck Vectors Intermediate Municipal ETF (NYSEARCA:ITM) by 9.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 30,416 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,997 shares during the period. Atria Investments LLC’s holdings in VanEck Vectors Intermediate Municipal ETF were worth $717,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of ITM. Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Intermediate Municipal ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $837,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of VanEck Vectors Intermediate Municipal ETF by 50.1% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,136 shares of the company’s stock worth $437,000 after buying an additional 6,052 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Intermediate Municipal ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $259,000. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Intermediate Municipal ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $538,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of VanEck Vectors Intermediate Municipal ETF by 29.8% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 154,067 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,708,000 after buying an additional 35,342 shares during the period.

Shares of VanEck Vectors Intermediate Municipal ETF opened at $23.62 on Friday, according to Marketbeat. VanEck Vectors Intermediate Municipal ETF has a 1-year low of $23.25 and a 1-year high of $24.33.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 9th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 3rd were given a $0.0453 dividend. This represents a $0.54 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 2nd.

About VanEck Vectors Intermediate Municipal ETF

Market Vectors Intermediate Municipal Index ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital AMT-Free Intermediate Continuous Municipal Index (the Index). The Index provides broad exposure to investment-grade municipal bonds with a nominal maturity of 6 to 16 years.

