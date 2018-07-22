ValuEngine Upgrades Valero Energy (VLO) to “Buy”

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on the stock. Howard Weil downgraded shares of Valero Energy from a sector outperform rating to a sector perform rating in a report on Wednesday, April 11th. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their price target on shares of Valero Energy from $122.00 to $146.00 and gave the stock a positive rating in a report on Tuesday, May 29th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Valero Energy from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Monday, April 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of Valero Energy from $105.00 to $104.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 9th. Finally, Scotiabank reiterated a sector perform rating on shares of Valero Energy in a report on Thursday, April 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $108.65.

Valero Energy opened at $106.21 on Thursday, MarketBeat.com reports. The stock has a market cap of $46.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.95. Valero Energy has a twelve month low of $64.22 and a twelve month high of $126.98. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 26th. The oil and gas company reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $264.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.35 billion. Valero Energy had a net margin of 4.29% and a return on equity of 10.61%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 98.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.68 earnings per share. research analysts forecast that Valero Energy will post 6.4 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 7th will be given a $0.80 dividend. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.01%. Valero Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 64.52%.

In other Valero Energy news, Director Stephen M. Waters sold 1,000 shares of Valero Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.04, for a total transaction of $121,040.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Joseph W. Gorder sold 85,493 shares of Valero Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.23, for a total transaction of $10,364,316.39. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 524,864 shares in the company, valued at $63,629,262.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.45% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in VLO. Elkfork Partners LLC acquired a new position in Valero Energy during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $24,070,000. Financial Advocates Investment Management acquired a new position in Valero Energy during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $266,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its position in Valero Energy by 98.7% during the fourth quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 49,500 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $5,984,000 after buying an additional 24,586 shares in the last quarter. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC acquired a new position in Valero Energy during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $274,000. Finally, Banco de Sabadell S.A acquired a new position in Valero Energy during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,240,000. 77.72% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Valero Energy

Valero Energy Corporation operates as an independent petroleum refining and ethanol producing company. It operates through three segments: Refining, Ethanol, and VLP (Valero Energy Partners LP). The company is involved in oil and gas refining, marketing, and bulk selling activities. It produces conventional and premium gasolines, gasoline meeting the specifications of the California Air Resources Board (CARB), diesel fuels, low-sulfur and ultra-low-sulfur diesel fuels, CARB diesel, other distillates, jet fuels, asphalts, petrochemicals, lubricants, and other refined petroleum products.

