ValuEngine Upgrades Kimberly Clark (KMB) to Sell

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Kimberly Clark (NYSE:KMB) from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research note published on Wednesday.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on KMB. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Kimberly Clark from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $120.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 3rd. TheStreet downgraded shares of Kimberly Clark from a b rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Monday, April 23rd. Barclays reiterated a hold rating and set a $113.00 price target on shares of Kimberly Clark in a research report on Wednesday, April 25th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a hold rating and set a $96.00 price target on shares of Kimberly Clark in a research report on Friday, July 13th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an in-line rating on shares of Kimberly Clark in a research report on Tuesday, April 24th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $109.93.

Shares of NYSE:KMB opened at $104.68 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.96, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.80, a PEG ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 0.68. Kimberly Clark has a 52 week low of $97.10 and a 52 week high of $125.39.

Kimberly Clark (NYSE:KMB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 23rd. The company reported $1.71 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.71. The firm had revenue of $4.73 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.60 billion. Kimberly Clark had a net margin of 9.77% and a return on equity of 398.41%. The firm’s revenue was up 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.57 earnings per share. sell-side analysts anticipate that Kimberly Clark will post 6.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 8th were given a dividend of $1.00 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 7th. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.82%. Kimberly Clark’s payout ratio is 64.21%.

In other Kimberly Clark news, Director Robert W. Decherd acquired 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 24th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $100.05 per share, with a total value of $200,100.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 45,444 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,546,672.20. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Sandra Macquillan sold 3,045 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.63, for a total transaction of $321,643.35. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 5,642 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $595,964.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.64% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. CNB Bank purchased a new position in shares of Kimberly Clark during the 4th quarter worth approximately $105,000. Gables Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Kimberly Clark during the 1st quarter worth approximately $115,000. Centerpoint Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Kimberly Clark by 999.0% during the 1st quarter. Centerpoint Advisors LLC now owns 1,099 shares of the company’s stock worth $121,000 after purchasing an additional 999 shares in the last quarter. Lee Financial Co increased its stake in shares of Kimberly Clark by 313.8% during the 1st quarter. Lee Financial Co now owns 1,167 shares of the company’s stock worth $128,000 after purchasing an additional 885 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stelac Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Kimberly Clark during the 1st quarter worth approximately $152,000. 73.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Kimberly-Clark Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets personal care, consumer tissue, and professional products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional. The Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, training and youth pants, swimpants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, and other related products under the Huggies, Pull-Ups, Little Swimmers, GoodNites, DryNites, Kotex, U by Kotex, Intimus, Depend, Plenitud, Poise, and other brand names.

