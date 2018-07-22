ValuEngine Upgrades Berkshire Hathaway Inc. Class B (BRK.B) to “Buy”

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Berkshire Hathaway Inc. Class B (NYSE:BRK.B) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Thursday.

BRK.B has been the subject of a number of other reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Berkshire Hathaway Inc. Class B from a buy rating to a sell rating in a report on Tuesday, May 1st. Morgan Stanley set a $210.00 price target on shares of Berkshire Hathaway Inc. Class B and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Monday, May 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $210.59.

Get Berkshire Hathaway Inc. Class B alerts:

Shares of Berkshire Hathaway Inc. Class B opened at $196.78 on Thursday, according to MarketBeat. Berkshire Hathaway Inc. Class B has a twelve month low of $170.66 and a twelve month high of $217.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $485.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.20 and a beta of 0.88.

Berkshire Hathaway Inc. Class B (NYSE:BRK.B) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Saturday, May 5th. The financial services provider reported $2.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.01 by $0.13. Berkshire Hathaway Inc. Class B had a net margin of 16.88% and a return on equity of 4.91%. The company had revenue of $58.47 billion during the quarter. equities research analysts anticipate that Berkshire Hathaway Inc. Class B will post 8.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Berkshire Hathaway Inc. Class B

Berkshire Hathaway Inc is a holding company owning subsidiaries engaged in various business activities. Its segments include Insurance, such as GEICO, Berkshire Hathaway Primary Group, General Re Corporation and Berkshire Hathaway Reinsurance Group; Burlington Northern Santa Fe, LLC, which is engaged in the operation of the railroad system; Berkshire Hathaway Energy, which includes regulated electric and gas utility; Manufacturing, which includes manufacturers of various products, including industrial, consumer and building products; McLane Company, which is engaged in the wholesale distribution of groceries and non-food items; Service and retailing, which includes providers of various services, including fractional aircraft ownership programs, aviation pilot training and various retailing businesses, and Finance and financial products, which includes manufactured housing and related consumer financing, transportation equipment, manufacturing and leasing, and furniture leasing.

Read More: How do investors use RSI to grade stocks?

To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for Berkshire Hathaway Inc. Class B Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Berkshire Hathaway Inc. Class B and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.