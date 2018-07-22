ValuEngine Lowers Industrial & Cmrcl Bnk f China (IDCBY) to Sell

ValuEngine downgraded shares of Industrial & Cmrcl Bnk f China (OTCMKTS:IDCBY) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note released on Thursday morning.

Separately, Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Industrial & Cmrcl Bnk f China from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, April 5th.

Shares of OTCMKTS:IDCBY opened at $14.25 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $59.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.89 and a beta of 1.24. Industrial & Cmrcl Bnk f China has a 12-month low of $13.30 and a 12-month high of $19.15.

The firm also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 21st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 5th will be issued a $0.635 dividend. This represents a yield of 3.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 3rd.

Industrial & Cmrcl Bnk f China Company Profile

Industrial and Commercial Bank of China Limited provides various banking products and services primarily in China and internationally. It operates through Corporate Banking, Personal Banking, and Treasury Operations segments. The Corporate Banking segment offers financial products and services to corporations, government agencies, and financial institutions.

