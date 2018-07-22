ValuEngine Lowers Bayer (BAYRY) to Strong Sell

ValuEngine cut shares of Bayer (OTCMKTS:BAYRY) from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a report released on Thursday.

BAYRY has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Bayer from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 2nd. DZ Bank reiterated a buy rating on shares of Bayer in a research report on Thursday, May 17th.

Shares of BAYRY stock opened at $26.99 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $89.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.21, a PEG ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.20. Bayer has a twelve month low of $26.99 and a twelve month high of $35.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 2.04 and a current ratio of 2.53.

Bayer (OTCMKTS:BAYRY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $11.23 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.45 billion. Bayer had a return on equity of 17.97% and a net margin of 11.96%. equities research analysts expect that Bayer will post 1.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Bayer Aktiengesellschaft operates as a life science company worldwide. It operates through Pharmaceuticals, Consumer Health, Crop Science, and Animal Health segments. The Pharmaceuticals segment offers prescription products primarily for cardiology and women's health care; specialty therapeutics in the areas of oncology, hematology, and ophthalmology; and diagnostic imaging equipment and contrast agents.

