ValuEngine Downgrades Kulicke and Soffa Industries (KLIC) to Hold

Kulicke and Soffa Industries (NASDAQ:KLIC) was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. B. Riley raised their target price on shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 15th. Cowen began coverage on shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries in a research note on Monday, May 14th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $25.00 target price for the company. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $28.10.

Get Kulicke and Soffa Industries alerts:

NASDAQ KLIC opened at $27.41 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 4.68 and a current ratio of 5.32. Kulicke and Soffa Industries has a 52-week low of $18.22 and a 52-week high of $28.71. The company has a market cap of $1.94 billion, a PE ratio of 17.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.17.

Kulicke and Soffa Industries (NASDAQ:KLIC) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 31st. The semiconductor company reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $221.77 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $221.80 million. Kulicke and Soffa Industries had a net margin of 3.84% and a return on equity of 17.55%. equities analysts predict that Kulicke and Soffa Industries will post 2.06 earnings per share for the current year.

Kulicke and Soffa Industries announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback plan on Tuesday, July 10th that permits the company to repurchase $100.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the semiconductor company to repurchase up to 5.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

In other Kulicke and Soffa Industries news, Director Brian R. Bachman sold 2,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.00, for a total value of $61,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 17,928 shares in the company, valued at $501,984. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Gregory F. Milzcik bought 4,185 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 5th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $23.81 per share, with a total value of $99,644.85. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 52,807 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,257,334.67. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 22,900 shares of company stock valued at $639,000. 1.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries by 6.8% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,085,082 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $152,188,000 after buying an additional 385,765 shares during the period. Whale Rock Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries by 2.3% during the first quarter. Whale Rock Capital Management LLC now owns 3,424,212 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $85,640,000 after buying an additional 78,337 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries by 11.5% during the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 3,028,475 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $75,742,000 after buying an additional 312,798 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries by 63.1% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,458,050 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $35,482,000 after buying an additional 564,072 shares during the period. Finally, Rubric Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries during the first quarter worth $20,759,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.67% of the company’s stock.

About Kulicke and Soffa Industries

Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells capital equipment and expendable tools to assemble semiconductor devices. It operates in two segments, Capital Equipment, and Aftermarket Products and Services (APS). The Capital Equipment segment manufactures and sells a line of ball bonders, wafer level bonders, wedge bonders, advanced packaging, and electronic assembly solutions.

Featured Article: What does RSI mean?



To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for Kulicke and Soffa Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kulicke and Soffa Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.