Valero Energy Partners (VLP) and NuStar Energy (NS) Head-To-Head Survey

Valero Energy Partners (NYSE: VLP) and NuStar Energy (NYSE:NS) are both mid-cap oils/energy companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their risk, institutional ownership, dividends, analyst recommendations, valuation, profitability and earnings.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for Valero Energy Partners and NuStar Energy, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Valero Energy Partners 0 3 7 0 2.70 NuStar Energy 0 8 1 0 2.11

Valero Energy Partners currently has a consensus price target of $47.55, indicating a potential upside of 20.08%. NuStar Energy has a consensus price target of $26.50, indicating a potential upside of 6.04%. Given Valero Energy Partners’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Valero Energy Partners is more favorable than NuStar Energy.

Dividends

Valero Energy Partners pays an annual dividend of $2.11 per share and has a dividend yield of 5.3%. NuStar Energy pays an annual dividend of $2.40 per share and has a dividend yield of 9.6%. Valero Energy Partners pays out 76.2% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. NuStar Energy pays out 375.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. Valero Energy Partners has increased its dividend for 3 consecutive years.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

28.4% of Valero Energy Partners shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 54.3% of NuStar Energy shares are owned by institutional investors. 4.1% of NuStar Energy shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Volatility & Risk

Valero Energy Partners has a beta of 0.83, indicating that its stock price is 17% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, NuStar Energy has a beta of 1.54, indicating that its stock price is 54% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Valero Energy Partners and NuStar Energy’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Valero Energy Partners 48.07% 119.63% 17.53% NuStar Energy 11.99% 10.87% 3.34%

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Valero Energy Partners and NuStar Energy’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Valero Energy Partners $452.01 million 6.19 $238.43 million $2.77 14.30 NuStar Energy $1.81 billion 1.28 $147.96 million $0.64 39.05

Valero Energy Partners has higher earnings, but lower revenue than NuStar Energy. Valero Energy Partners is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than NuStar Energy, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Valero Energy Partners beats NuStar Energy on 11 of the 17 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Valero Energy Partners

Valero Energy Partners LP owns, operates, develops, and acquires crude oil and refined petroleum products pipelines, terminals, and other transportation and logistics assets in the United States. Its assets consists of the Port Arthur logistics system, the McKee logistics system, the Memphis logistics system, the Three Rivers logistics system, the Ardmore logistics system, the Houston logistics system, the St. Charles logistics system, the Corpus Christi logistics system, and the Meraux logistics system located in the Gulf Coast and Mid-Continent regions of the United States. Valero Energy Partners GP LLC serves as a general partner of the company. The company was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in San Antonio, Texas. Valero Energy Partners LP is a subsidiary of Valero Energy Corporation.

About NuStar Energy

NuStar Energy L.P. engages in the terminalling, storage, and marketing of petroleum products in Texas. The company also engages in the transportation of petroleum products and anhydrous ammonia. It operates through three segments: Pipeline, Storage, and Fuels Marketing. The Pipeline segment transports refined petroleum products, crude oil, and anhydrous ammonia. The Storage segment owns terminal and storage facilities, which offer storage, handling, and other services for petroleum products, crude oil, specialty chemicals, and other liquids. This segment also provides pilotage, tug assistance, line handling, launch, emergency response, and other ship services. The Fuels Marketing segment is involved in the purchase of crude oil, fuel oil, bunker fuel, fuel oil blending components, and other refined products for resale. As of December 31, 2017, the company had 3,130 miles of refined product pipelines and 1,930 miles of crude oil pipelines in Texas, Oklahoma, Kansas, Colorado, and New Mexico; a 1,920-mile refined product pipeline originating in southern Kansas and terminating at Jamestown, North Dakota; a 450-mile refined product pipeline originating at Andeavor's Mandan, North Dakota refinery and terminating in Minneapolis, Minnesota; 2,000 miles of anhydrous ammonia pipelines; and 81 terminal and storage facilities, which offer approximately 96 million barrels of storage capacity. The company has operations in the United States, Canada, Mexico, the Netherlands, and the United Kingdom. Riverwalk Logistics, L.P. serves as the general partner of the company. NuStar Energy L.P. was founded in 1999 and is headquartered in San Antonio, Texas.

