Valeritas (VLRX) & Presbia (LENS) Head to Head Survey

Valeritas (NASDAQ: VLRX) and Presbia (NASDAQ:LENS) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their risk, dividends, valuation, institutional ownership, profitability, earnings and analyst recommendations.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for Valeritas and Presbia, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Valeritas 0 1 2 0 2.67 Presbia 0 0 2 0 3.00

Valeritas currently has a consensus target price of $3.50, indicating a potential upside of 134.90%. Presbia has a consensus target price of $8.00, indicating a potential upside of 299.98%. Given Presbia’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Presbia is more favorable than Valeritas.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

1.4% of Valeritas shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 15.5% of Presbia shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.8% of Valeritas shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 74.7% of Presbia shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Risk & Volatility

Valeritas has a beta of 4.31, meaning that its stock price is 331% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Presbia has a beta of 0.09, meaning that its stock price is 91% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Valeritas and Presbia’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Valeritas -225.97% -1,768.69% -90.30% Presbia N/A -267.09% -177.37%

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Valeritas and Presbia’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Valeritas $20.25 million 1.74 -$49.30 million ($8.29) -0.18 Presbia $10,000.00 3,424.17 -$16.99 million N/A N/A

Presbia has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Valeritas.

Summary

Presbia beats Valeritas on 8 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Valeritas

Valeritas Holdings, Inc., a commercial-stage medical technology company, focuses on the development and commercialization of technologies to treat patients with Type 2 diabetes in the United States and China. It offers V-Go, a wearable insulin delivery device for basal-bolus therapy. The company also develops h-Patch, a controlled delivery technology platform; Mini-Ject technology for needle-free injection systems; and Micro-Trans technology for microneedle design, fabrication, and drug delivery. In addition, its products include V-Go Prefill, which is in the design-development stage for eliminating the device-filling process and the need for EZ fill refrigeration for patients with Type 2 diabetes; and V-Go Link that is in the early stages of development for real-time tracking information of basal and bolus dosing utilization. The company sells V-Go to third-party wholesalers and medical supply distributors in the United States. Valeritas Holdings, Inc. was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Bridgewater, New Jersey.

About Presbia

Presbia PLC, an ophthalmic device company, develops and markets optical lens implants for treating presbyopia. The company provides the refractive lens for patient surgeries, as well as accessories for procedures. It primarily operates in South Korea, Australia, New Zealand, Italy, the Netherlands, Ireland, Canada, and Germany. The company was founded in 2014 and is headquartered in Dublin, Ireland.

