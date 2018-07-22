UTRUST Hits 24-Hour Trading Volume of $226,060.00 (UTK)

UTRUST (CURRENCY:UTK) traded down 5.8% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on July 22nd. One UTRUST token can now be purchased for about $0.0681 or 0.00000906 BTC on popular exchanges including Huobi, OKEx, HitBTC and Kucoin. UTRUST has a market cap of $21.20 million and approximately $226,060.00 worth of UTRUST was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, UTRUST has traded down 9.6% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00006120 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00003871 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00013163 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00013275 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0361 or 0.00000481 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $33.99 or 0.00452272 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.21 or 0.00162408 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.81 or 0.00024049 BTC.

0x (ZRX) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.18 or 0.00015675 BTC.

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0737 or 0.00000980 BTC.

About UTRUST

UTRUST’s genesis date was December 28th, 2017. UTRUST’s total supply is 500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 311,262,670 tokens. The Reddit community for UTRUST is /r/UTRUST_Official and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . UTRUST’s official Twitter account is @UTRUST_Official and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for UTRUST is medium.com/@UTRUST . UTRUST’s official website is utrust.com

UTRUST Token Trading

UTRUST can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX, OKEx, Kucoin, Huobi and HitBTC. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as UTRUST directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade UTRUST should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy UTRUST using one of the exchanges listed above.

