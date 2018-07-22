US Ecology (ECOL) Stock Rating Lowered by BidaskClub

BidaskClub cut shares of US Ecology (NASDAQ:ECOL) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on ECOL. Zacks Investment Research upgraded US Ecology from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $70.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, June 25th. ValuEngine downgraded US Ecology from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $61.00.

ECOL opened at $65.65 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.43 billion, a PE ratio of 38.17 and a beta of 0.69. US Ecology has a 52-week low of $44.50 and a 52-week high of $67.35. The company has a quick ratio of 2.59, a current ratio of 2.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84.

US Ecology (NASDAQ:ECOL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 3rd. The business services provider reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.37 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $120.06 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $114.75 million. US Ecology had a return on equity of 13.08% and a net margin of 10.40%. The business’s revenue was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.24 EPS. equities research analysts forecast that US Ecology will post 2.21 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 20th will be paid a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 19th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.10%. US Ecology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.86%.

In other news, EVP Steven D. Welling sold 8,240 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.09, for a total transaction of $470,421.60. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 28,971 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,653,954.39. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Daniel Fox sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.00, for a total value of $88,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 28,804 shares of company stock valued at $1,713,631. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in US Ecology by 2,381.0% during the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,210 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $332,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank bought a new stake in US Ecology during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $228,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in US Ecology by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 167,667 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $8,937,000 after purchasing an additional 4,171 shares during the period. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB bought a new stake in US Ecology during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $242,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in US Ecology by 1,440.5% during the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 177,083 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $9,439,000 after purchasing an additional 165,588 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.62% of the company’s stock.

US Ecology, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides environmental services to commercial and government entities in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. It operates in two segments, Environmental Services; and Field & Industrial Services. The Environmental Services segment offers hazardous material management services, including transportation, recycling, treatment, and disposal of hazardous and non-hazardous waste at its landfill, wastewater, and other treatment facilities.

