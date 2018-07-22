Universal Stainless & Alloy Products (USAP) Upgraded at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Universal Stainless & Alloy Products (NASDAQ:USAP) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Thursday morning.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Universal Stainless & Alloy Products from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Saturday, June 30th.

Shares of Universal Stainless & Alloy Products opened at $25.21 on Thursday, according to MarketBeat Ratings. Universal Stainless & Alloy Products has a one year low of $17.30 and a one year high of $31.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $183.17 million, a PE ratio of 53.64 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 3.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.

Universal Stainless & Alloy Products (NASDAQ:USAP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 25th. The basic materials company reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.09. Universal Stainless & Alloy Products had a net margin of 5.46% and a return on equity of 1.88%. The company had revenue of $63.74 million during the quarter. research analysts forecast that Universal Stainless & Alloy Products will post 1.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Universal Stainless & Alloy Products during the 1st quarter worth about $150,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in shares of Universal Stainless & Alloy Products by 195.0% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 6,666 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $143,000 after buying an additional 4,406 shares during the period. Element Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Universal Stainless & Alloy Products during the 1st quarter worth about $213,000. Tibra Equities Europe Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Universal Stainless & Alloy Products during the 1st quarter worth about $421,000. Finally, Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC bought a new stake in shares of Universal Stainless & Alloy Products during the 1st quarter worth about $721,000. 87.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Universal Stainless & Alloy Products

Universal Stainless & Alloy Products, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets semi-finished and finished specialty steel products in the United States and internationally. The company's products include stainless steel, nickel alloys, tool steel, and various other alloyed steels.

