Universal Health Realty Income Trust (UHT) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Universal Health Realty Income Trust (NYSE:UHT) is scheduled to issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Tuesday, July 24th.

Shares of Universal Health Realty Income Trust opened at $64.87 on Friday, according to MarketBeat Ratings. The stock has a market capitalization of $887.73 million, a P/E ratio of 20.52 and a beta of 0.29. Universal Health Realty Income Trust has a 1-year low of $53.00 and a 1-year high of $83.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.09.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 3rd. Investors of record on Monday, June 25th were paid a $0.67 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 22nd. This represents a $2.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.13%. This is a boost from Universal Health Realty Income Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.67.

UHT has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. TheStreet cut Universal Health Realty Income Trust from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 23rd. ValuEngine raised Universal Health Realty Income Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 5th.

About Universal Health Realty Income Trust

Universal Health Realty Income Trust, a real estate investment trust, invests in healthcare and human service related facilities including acute care hospitals, rehabilitation hospitals, sub-acute care facilities, medical/office buildings, free-standing emergency departments and childcare centers. We have investments in sixty-eight properties located in twenty states.

