Universal Forest Products (UFPI) Trading Down 0.6%

Shares of Universal Forest Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:UFPI) dropped 0.6% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $34.40 and last traded at $36.30. Approximately 17,519 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 93% from the average daily volume of 235,418 shares. The stock had previously closed at $36.51.

UFPI has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. ValuEngine cut shares of Universal Forest Products from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, April 2nd. BMO Capital Markets restated a “hold” rating and issued a $37.00 target price on shares of Universal Forest Products in a research note on Monday, April 2nd. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Universal Forest Products from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Universal Forest Products from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $38.50.

The company has a market capitalization of $2.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 1.90. The company has a current ratio of 3.00, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

Universal Forest Products (NASDAQ:UFPI) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 18th. The construction company reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by ($0.02). Universal Forest Products had a return on equity of 13.07% and a net margin of 3.29%. The firm had revenue of $1.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.19 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.64 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 20.7% on a year-over-year basis. research analysts forecast that Universal Forest Products, Inc. will post 2.48 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, COO Patrick M. Webster sold 12,881 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.76, for a total value of $499,267.56. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 201,560 shares in the company, valued at $7,812,465.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Jonathan E. West sold 2,650 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.64, for a total transaction of $86,496.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 40,571 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,324,237.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in UFPI. Quantbot Technologies LP lifted its stake in shares of Universal Forest Products by 267.4% in the first quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 3,310 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $107,000 after purchasing an additional 2,409 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its stake in shares of Universal Forest Products by 202.4% in the first quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 3,420 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $109,000 after purchasing an additional 2,289 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Universal Forest Products by 179.0% in the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,962 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $129,000 after purchasing an additional 2,542 shares during the period. Silvant Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Universal Forest Products in the first quarter valued at about $182,000. Finally, Elkfork Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Universal Forest Products in the fourth quarter valued at about $209,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.79% of the company’s stock.

Universal Forest Products Company Profile

Universal Forest Products, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets wood and wood-alternative products in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. The company offers preserved and unpreserved dimensional lumber; outdoor living products, including wood composite decking, and decorative lawn and garden products; and engineered wood components, which include roof and floor trusses, wall panels, engineered floor systems, I-joists, and lumber packages.

