UnitedHealth Group Inc (UNH) Shares Sold by Fox Run Management L.L.C.

Fox Run Management L.L.C. lessened its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group Inc (NYSE:UNH) by 12.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,125 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after selling 293 shares during the quarter. Fox Run Management L.L.C.’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $521,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Summit Trail Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 19,286.4% in the 1st quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC now owns 6,228,065 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $6,228,000 after purchasing an additional 6,195,939 shares during the period. Egerton Capital UK LLP acquired a new stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $368,905,000. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $381,555,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 72.1% in the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,919,846 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $423,249,000 after purchasing an additional 804,091 shares during the period. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 22.4% in the 4th quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 4,323,180 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $953,088,000 after purchasing an additional 792,527 shares during the period. 84.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director Kenneth Irwin Shine sold 177 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $255.72, for a total value of $45,262.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 29,053 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,429,433.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Richard T. Burke sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $248.82, for a total value of $3,732,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,746,533 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $434,572,341.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 49,829 shares of company stock valued at $12,292,979 in the last 90 days. 0.87% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE UNH opened at $252.70 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $243.06 billion, a PE ratio of 25.09, a P/E/G ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.71. UnitedHealth Group Inc has a fifty-two week low of $186.00 and a fifty-two week high of $259.01.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 17th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $3.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.04 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $56.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $56.10 billion. UnitedHealth Group had a return on equity of 22.79% and a net margin of 5.55%. UnitedHealth Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.46 EPS. sell-side analysts forecast that UnitedHealth Group Inc will post 12.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

UnitedHealth Group declared that its board has approved a share repurchase program on Wednesday, June 6th that allows the company to buyback 100,000,000 shares. This buyback authorization allows the healthcare conglomerate to reacquire shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 26th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 18th were issued a $0.90 dividend. This is a boost from UnitedHealth Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 15th. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.42%. UnitedHealth Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.75%.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded UnitedHealth Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 28th. Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $277.00 price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research note on Tuesday, July 17th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on UnitedHealth Group from $282.00 to $284.00 and gave the company a “$255.42” rating in a research note on Wednesday. ValuEngine raised UnitedHealth Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on UnitedHealth Group to $266.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 18th. Twenty-three investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $268.82.

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, OptumHealth, OptumInsight, and OptumRx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health care coverage, and health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older, addressing their needs for preventive and acute health care services, as well as services dealing with chronic disease and other specialized issues for older individuals; and Medicaid plans, Children's Health Insurance Program, and health care programs; and health and dental benefits.

