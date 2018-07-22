United Technologies Co. (UTX) Shares Sold by Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan

Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan decreased its position in shares of United Technologies Co. (NYSE:UTX) by 55.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 19,720 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 25,030 shares during the period. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan’s holdings in United Technologies were worth $2,466,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of United Technologies by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 47,285,799 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $5,949,501,000 after acquiring an additional 435,497 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of United Technologies by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,665,846 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $975,815,000 after acquiring an additional 139,345 shares during the last quarter. Viking Global Investors LP lifted its holdings in shares of United Technologies by 42.7% in the 4th quarter. Viking Global Investors LP now owns 5,963,163 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $760,721,000 after acquiring an additional 1,784,355 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners lifted its holdings in shares of United Technologies by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 5,402,756 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $679,775,000 after acquiring an additional 54,027 shares during the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its holdings in shares of United Technologies by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 4,753,925 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $606,459,000 after acquiring an additional 122,413 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.62% of the company’s stock.

Shares of United Technologies opened at $130.26 on Friday, according to MarketBeat Ratings. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $104.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.59, a PEG ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.09. United Technologies Co. has a 1 year low of $109.10 and a 1 year high of $139.24.

United Technologies (NYSE:UTX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 24th. The conglomerate reported $1.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.26. The business had revenue of $15.24 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.62 billion. United Technologies had a net margin of 7.28% and a return on equity of 17.67%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.48 earnings per share. sell-side analysts predict that United Technologies Co. will post 7.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 17th will be paid a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.15%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 16th. United Technologies’s payout ratio is currently 42.11%.

In other United Technologies news, CFO Akhil Johri sold 6,259 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.30, for a total value of $803,029.70. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 47,088 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,041,390.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Elizabeth B. Amato sold 6,557 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.86, for a total transaction of $812,150.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 33,286 shares of company stock valued at $4,143,938. 0.17% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of research analysts recently commented on UTX shares. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of United Technologies in a report on Friday, June 15th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $160.00 price target for the company. Jefferies Financial Group set a $157.00 price target on shares of United Technologies and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of United Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 26th. Daiwa Capital Markets raised shares of United Technologies from a “hold” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 8th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of United Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 2nd. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. United Technologies has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $141.69.

United Technologies Corporation provides technology products and services to building systems and aerospace industries worldwide. Its Otis segment designs, manufactures, sells, and installs passenger and freight elevators, escalators, and moving walkways; and offers modernization products to upgrade elevators and escalators, as well as maintenance and repair services.

