United Parcel Service (UPS) Given Daily News Sentiment Score of 0.18

Media stories about United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) have trended somewhat positive on Sunday, according to Accern Sentiment Analysis. Accern identifies positive and negative news coverage by analyzing more than 20 million blog and news sources in real-time. Accern ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of negative one to one, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. United Parcel Service earned a news sentiment score of 0.18 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave media headlines about the transportation company an impact score of 45.2816555391356 out of 100, indicating that recent news coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the stock’s share price in the near term.

These are some of the media headlines that may have effected Accern Sentiment’s scoring:

Get United Parcel Service alerts:

UPS has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Stephens restated a “hold” rating and set a $126.00 price target on shares of United Parcel Service in a report on Monday, April 9th. Robert W. Baird restated a “hold” rating and set a $120.00 price target on shares of United Parcel Service in a report on Tuesday, April 10th. Loop Capital raised their price target on shares of United Parcel Service to $139.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 30th. UBS Group upgraded shares of United Parcel Service from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $125.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, July 16th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of United Parcel Service from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $124.27.

United Parcel Service opened at $112.07 on Friday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. United Parcel Service has a 1 year low of $101.45 and a 1 year high of $135.53. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $97.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.65, a PEG ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.05.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 26th. The transportation company reported $1.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.54 by $0.01. United Parcel Service had a net margin of 7.53% and a return on equity of 417.48%. The business had revenue of $17.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.49 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.32 EPS. United Parcel Service’s revenue was up 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. research analysts forecast that United Parcel Service will post 7.24 EPS for the current year.

In related news, SVP Norman M. Brothers, Jr. sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.42, for a total value of $170,130.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

About United Parcel Service

United Parcel Service, Inc provides letter and package delivery, specialized transportation, logistics, and financial services. It operates through three segments: U.S. Domestic Package, International Package, and Supply Chain & Freight. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

Read More: How Short Selling Works



Receive News & Ratings for United Parcel Service Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Parcel Service and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.