United Insurance (UIHC) Upgraded by BidaskClub to Hold

BidaskClub upgraded shares of United Insurance (NASDAQ:UIHC) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Saturday morning.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on UIHC. Raymond James lowered shares of United Insurance from a strong-buy rating to an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, May 14th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of United Insurance from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Friday, May 11th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co set a $22.00 target price on shares of United Insurance and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $21.67.

Shares of United Insurance stock traded down $0.01 during trading on Friday, hitting $20.31. The stock had a trading volume of 69,038 shares, compared to its average volume of 65,576. The stock has a market cap of $868.17 million, a P/E ratio of 21.84, a PEG ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 1.64. United Insurance has a 12 month low of $13.60 and a 12 month high of $21.45.

United Insurance (NASDAQ:UIHC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 8th. The insurance provider reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $182.36 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $178.33 million. United Insurance had a net margin of 2.05% and a return on equity of 9.11%. equities research analysts forecast that United Insurance will post 1.6 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Michael Hogan bought 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 15th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $20.54 per share, for a total transaction of $51,350.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 52.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in UIHC. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in United Insurance in the fourth quarter worth $149,000. KBC Group NV purchased a new position in United Insurance in the first quarter worth $151,000. Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in United Insurance in the fourth quarter worth $214,000. Stevens Capital Management LP purchased a new position in United Insurance in the first quarter worth $243,000. Finally, Wedge Capital Management L L P NC purchased a new stake in United Insurance during the first quarter valued at about $279,000. Institutional investors own 31.15% of the company’s stock.

About United Insurance

United Insurance Holdings Corp. operates as a property and casualty insurance holding company that sources, writes, and services residential and commercial property, and casualty insurance policies in the United States. The company offers structure, content, and liability coverage for standard single-family homeowners, renters, and condominium unit owners, as well as dwelling fire policies.

