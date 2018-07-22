United Continental (UAL) Price Target Raised to $77.00

United Continental (NYSE:UAL) had its target price hoisted by Morgan Stanley from $76.00 to $77.00 in a report published on Thursday morning. The brokerage currently has an equal weight rating on the transportation company’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Buckingham Research increased their price target on United Continental from $96.00 to $106.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday. Citigroup reaffirmed a top pick rating and issued a $99.00 target price on shares of United Continental in a report on Thursday. Macquarie raised United Continental from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and set a $64.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday. Cowen raised their target price on United Continental from $77.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Imperial Capital raised their target price on United Continental from $73.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an inline rating in a report on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $86.63.

NYSE UAL opened at $80.91 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $22.06 billion, a PE ratio of 11.01, a PEG ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a current ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56. United Continental has a 1-year low of $56.51 and a 1-year high of $81.55.

United Continental (NYSE:UAL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 17th. The transportation company reported $3.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.07 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $10.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.72 billion. United Continental had a return on equity of 24.28% and a net margin of 5.23%. The company’s revenue was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.75 EPS. analysts forecast that United Continental will post 8.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Edward Shapiro bought 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 10th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $65.86 per share, with a total value of $3,293,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 77,707 shares in the company, valued at $5,117,783.02. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Gables Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in United Continental in the 1st quarter worth $139,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in United Continental by 155.5% in the 2nd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,596 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $181,000 after buying an additional 1,580 shares in the last quarter. Harbor Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in United Continental in the 1st quarter worth $208,000. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new stake in United Continental in the 1st quarter worth $208,000. Finally, Ostrum Asset Management purchased a new stake in United Continental in the 1st quarter worth $246,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.15% of the company’s stock.

United Continental Company Profile

United Continental Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides air transportation services in North America, the Asia-Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Latin America. It transports people and cargo through its mainline and regional operations. As of December 31, 2017, the company operated a fleet of 1,262 aircraft.

