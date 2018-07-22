Unilever (UN) Earns Coverage Optimism Score of 0.11

Headlines about Unilever (NYSE:UN) have been trending somewhat positive on Sunday, Accern Sentiment Analysis reports. Accern scores the sentiment of press coverage by reviewing more than 20 million news and blog sources in real time. Accern ranks coverage of companies on a scale of negative one to one, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. Unilever earned a news impact score of 0.11 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave news headlines about the company an impact score of 45.9917378225142 out of 100, indicating that recent press coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the company’s share price in the next several days.

Unilever opened at $57.97 on Friday, Marketbeat reports. The stock has a market cap of $97.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.91, a PEG ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 0.82. Unilever has a fifty-two week low of $51.56 and a fifty-two week high of $61.62.

Unilever (NYSE:UN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 19th. The company reported $1.33 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.33. equities research analysts forecast that Unilever will post 2.72 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research restated a “hold” rating on shares of Unilever in a research note on Saturday, June 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Unilever in a research note on Monday, July 16th. UBS Group upgraded Unilever from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 28th. Finally, Deutsche Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Unilever in a research note on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $66.00.

Unilever N.V. operates in the fast-moving consumer goods industry worldwide. The company operates through Personal Care, Home Care, Foods, and Refreshment segments. The Personal Care segment offers skincare and haircare products, deodorants, and oral care products. This segment markets its products under the Axe, Dove, Lux, Rexona, Sunsilk, TRESemmé, Signal, Lifebuoy, Vaseline, Dermalogica, Murad, Dollar Shave Club, Zest & Camay, and Seventh Generation brands.

