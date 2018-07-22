Unilever NV (EPA) (UNIA) Given a €37.00 Price Target at Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada set a €37.00 ($43.53) target price on Unilever NV (EPA) (AMS:UNIA) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning. The firm currently has a sell rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on the company. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €56.00 ($65.88) target price on Unilever NV (EPA) and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group set a €47.00 ($55.29) target price on Unilever NV (EPA) and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, July 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €49.00 ($57.65) target price on Unilever NV (EPA) and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, July 9th. Barclays set a €52.40 ($61.65) target price on Unilever NV (EPA) and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, July 6th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group set a €46.00 ($54.12) target price on Unilever NV (EPA) and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, June 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of €51.73 ($60.86).

AMS UNIA opened at €43.30 ($50.94) on Thursday. Unilever NV has a one year low of €42.10 ($49.53) and a one year high of €52.29 ($61.52).

Unilever N.V. is a fast-moving consumer goods (FMCG) company. The Company’s segments include Personal Care, which primarily includes sales of skin care and hair care products, deodorants and oral care products; Foods, which primarily includes sales of soups, bouillons, sauces, snacks, mayonnaise, salad dressings, margarines and spreads; Home Care, which primarily includes sales of home care products, such as powders, liquids and capsules, soap bars and a range of cleaning products, and Refreshment, which primarily includes sales of ice cream and tea-based beverages.

