Umpqua Holdings Corp to Post FY2019 Earnings of $1.59 Per Share, Wedbush Forecasts (UMPQ)

Umpqua Holdings Corp (NASDAQ:UMPQ) – Analysts at Wedbush decreased their FY2019 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Umpqua in a research report issued on Thursday, July 19th. Wedbush analyst D. Chiaverini now anticipates that the bank will post earnings per share of $1.59 for the year, down from their prior estimate of $1.60. Wedbush currently has a “Neutral” rating and a $25.00 target price on the stock. Wedbush also issued estimates for Umpqua’s FY2020 earnings at $1.86 EPS.

Umpqua (NASDAQ:UMPQ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 18th. The bank reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.34 by ($0.03). Umpqua had a net margin of 22.53% and a return on equity of 7.09%. The business had revenue of $298.95 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $304.67 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.26 earnings per share.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on UMPQ. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Umpqua from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 3rd. Sandler O’Neill reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 target price on shares of Umpqua in a report on Friday. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Umpqua from $26.00 to $24.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday. BidaskClub lowered shares of Umpqua from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 16th. Finally, DA Davidson increased their target price on shares of Umpqua from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $23.88.

Umpqua opened at $22.20 on Friday, according to MarketBeat. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The stock has a market cap of $4.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.08. Umpqua has a 12-month low of $16.77 and a 12-month high of $24.89.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 16th. Investors of record on Friday, June 29th were paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.60%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 28th. Umpqua’s payout ratio is currently 74.77%.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Cooke & Bieler LP raised its stake in Umpqua by 4.4% in the first quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP now owns 1,373,180 shares of the bank’s stock worth $29,400,000 after buying an additional 57,630 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in Umpqua by 0.9% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 524,574 shares of the bank’s stock worth $11,231,000 after buying an additional 4,929 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Umpqua in the fourth quarter worth about $4,969,000. Advisor Group Inc. raised its stake in Umpqua by 15.2% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 21,859 shares of the bank’s stock worth $454,000 after buying an additional 2,884 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky raised its stake in Umpqua by 11.1% in the fourth quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 47,150 shares of the bank’s stock worth $981,000 after buying an additional 4,700 shares in the last quarter. 90.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Umpqua Holdings Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides commercial and retail banking, and retail brokerage services. It operates through four segments: Commercial Bank, Wealth Management, Retail Bank, and Home Lending. The company offers deposit products, including non-interest bearing checking, interest bearing checking and savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

