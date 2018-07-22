UBS Group Cuts eBay (EBAY) Price Target to $44.00

eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY) had its target price reduced by UBS Group from $47.00 to $44.00 in a research note published on Thursday morning, www.benzinga.com reports. They currently have a $34.11 rating on the e-commerce company’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Benchmark lowered their price objective on shares of eBay from $53.00 to $50.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Monness Crespi & Hardt lowered their price objective on shares of eBay from $48.00 to $44.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of eBay from $58.00 to $55.00 and set a $34.11 rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Canaccord Genuity lowered their price objective on shares of eBay from $43.00 to $40.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on shares of eBay from $44.00 to $43.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $46.16.

NASDAQ EBAY opened at $34.20 on Thursday. eBay has a twelve month low of $33.93 and a twelve month high of $46.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 2.63 and a current ratio of 2.37. The company has a market cap of $33.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.98, a PEG ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.24.

eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 18th. The e-commerce company reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.02. eBay had a negative net margin of 10.05% and a positive return on equity of 20.57%. The firm had revenue of $2.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.66 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.45 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. equities analysts expect that eBay will post 1.83 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, SVP Stephen Fisher sold 86,843 shares of eBay stock in a transaction on Friday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.10, for a total value of $3,308,718.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Marie Oh Huber sold 35,631 shares of eBay stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.00, for a total transaction of $1,353,978.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 36,070 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,370,660. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 144,114 shares of company stock valued at $5,479,825 in the last three months. Company insiders own 6.78% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Mitsubishi UFJ Securities Holdings Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of eBay by 506.3% in the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Securities Holdings Co. Ltd. now owns 2,910 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $117,000 after purchasing an additional 2,430 shares during the last quarter. Massey Quick Simon & CO. LLC lifted its stake in shares of eBay by 100.0% in the 1st quarter. Massey Quick Simon & CO. LLC now owns 2,958 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $119,000 after purchasing an additional 1,479 shares during the last quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of eBay in the 1st quarter valued at $116,000. Motco acquired a new stake in shares of eBay in the 1st quarter valued at $129,000. Finally, Financial Advocates Investment Management acquired a new stake in shares of eBay in the 4th quarter valued at $148,000. 86.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

eBay

eBay Inc operates commerce platforms that connect various buyers and sellers worldwide. Its platforms enable sellers to organize and offer their inventory for sale; and buyers to find and purchase it virtually. The company's Marketplace platforms include its online marketplace at ebay.com and the eBay mobile apps; and StubHub platforms comprise its online ticket platform at stubhub.com, and the StubHub mobile apps and online ticket platform that connect fans with their favorite sporting events, shows, and artists, as well as enables them to buy and sell tickets.

