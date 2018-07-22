UBS Group Analysts Give Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria (BBVA) a €8.40 Price Target

UBS Group set a €8.40 ($9.88) target price on Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria (BME:BBVA) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, www.boersen-zeitung.de reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on BBVA. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €8.85 ($10.41) target price on shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, April 27th. Royal Bank of Canada set a €7.20 ($8.47) target price on shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, July 13th. Morgan Stanley set a €8.30 ($9.76) target price on shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Monday, April 30th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €7.50 ($8.82) target price on shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Monday, April 30th. Finally, Deutsche Bank set a €7.50 ($8.82) target price on shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Monday, April 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of €7.58 ($8.92).

Shares of BBVA stock opened at €6.65 ($7.82) on Wednesday. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria has a 12 month low of €6.51 ($7.66) and a 12 month high of €7.93 ($9.33).

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria, SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides retail and wholesale banking, asset management, and private banking services. The company accepts various deposits, such as current and savings accounts, fixed-term deposits, subordinated deposits, and other accounts. It also offers loan products; and foreclosed real-estate assets from residential mortgages and developers, as well as lending to developers.

