UBS Group AG Reduces Position in Kayne Anderson Energy Total Return Fund, Inc. Common Stock (KYE)

UBS Group AG lessened its holdings in shares of Kayne Anderson Energy Total Return Fund, Inc. Common Stock (NYSE:KYE) by 12.5% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 208,449 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 29,692 shares during the quarter. UBS Group AG’s holdings in Kayne Anderson Energy Total Return Fund, Inc. Common Stock were worth $1,793,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in KYE. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in Kayne Anderson Energy Total Return Fund, Inc. Common Stock by 6.8% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 540,214 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,435,000 after acquiring an additional 34,431 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Inc. grew its stake in Kayne Anderson Energy Total Return Fund, Inc. Common Stock by 24.0% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 25,998 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $261,000 after acquiring an additional 5,034 shares in the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its stake in Kayne Anderson Energy Total Return Fund, Inc. Common Stock by 29.7% during the 4th quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 1,041,296 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $10,476,000 after acquiring an additional 238,752 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in Kayne Anderson Energy Total Return Fund, Inc. Common Stock by 132.2% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 56,150 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $565,000 after acquiring an additional 31,965 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in Kayne Anderson Energy Total Return Fund, Inc. Common Stock by 5.3% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 136,923 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,377,000 after acquiring an additional 6,834 shares in the last quarter.

Get Kayne Anderson Energy Total Return Fund Inc. Common Stock alerts:

Shares of Kayne Anderson Energy Total Return Fund, Inc. Common Stock opened at $9.29 on Friday, according to MarketBeat.com. Kayne Anderson Energy Total Return Fund, Inc. Common Stock has a 12-month low of $8.30 and a 12-month high of $11.45.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 13th. Investors of record on Monday, July 9th were paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 6th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.76%.

About Kayne Anderson Energy Total Return Fund, Inc. Common Stock

There is no company description available for Kayne Anderson Energy Total Return Fund.

Read More: Short Selling Stocks and Day Traders



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KYE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Kayne Anderson Energy Total Return Fund, Inc. Common Stock (NYSE:KYE).

Receive News & Ratings for Kayne Anderson Energy Total Return Fund Inc. Common Stock Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kayne Anderson Energy Total Return Fund Inc. Common Stock and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.