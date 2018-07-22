UBS Group AG Grows Stake in Schneider National Inc (SNDR)

UBS Group AG lifted its stake in shares of Schneider National Inc (NYSE:SNDR) by 17.1% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 70,498 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 10,320 shares during the period. UBS Group AG’s holdings in Schneider National were worth $1,837,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SNDR. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Schneider National during the first quarter worth about $44,209,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Schneider National by 22.8% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,339,283 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,810,000 after acquiring an additional 433,852 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP purchased a new stake in Schneider National during the 1st quarter valued at about $7,385,000. Penn Capital Management Co. Inc. grew its stake in Schneider National by 52.1% during the 1st quarter. Penn Capital Management Co. Inc. now owns 673,882 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,716,000 after acquiring an additional 230,921 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in Schneider National by 172.9% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 298,577 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,527,000 after acquiring an additional 189,179 shares in the last quarter. 25.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Schneider National opened at $27.19 on Friday, according to MarketBeat Ratings. Schneider National Inc has a 12-month low of $20.18 and a 12-month high of $30.52. The stock has a market cap of $4.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 2.42 and a quick ratio of 2.27.

Schneider National (NYSE:SNDR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 26th. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.03. Schneider National had a net margin of 9.19% and a return on equity of 10.55%. The business had revenue of $1.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.13 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.15 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. equities analysts forecast that Schneider National Inc will post 1.48 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 15th were paid a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 14th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.88%. Schneider National’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 25.53%.

SNDR has been the subject of several research reports. Wolfe Research raised shares of Schneider National from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 30th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Schneider National from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 30th. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of Schneider National in a research note on Friday, June 29th. They set a “hold” rating and a $29.00 price objective for the company. ValuEngine cut shares of Schneider National from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, June 29th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Schneider National from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 27th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $31.00.

About Schneider National

Schneider National, Inc, a transportation and logistics services company, provides truckload, intermodal, and logistics solutions in North America. Its Truckload segment provides standard long-haul and regional shipping services through dry van equipment; and bulk, temperature-controlled, final mile delivery, and customized solutions for time-sensitive loads.

