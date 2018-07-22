Ubiquiti Networks (UBNT) Given a $73.00 Price Target at Credit Suisse Group

Credit Suisse Group set a $73.00 price objective on Ubiquiti Networks (NASDAQ:UBNT) in a research note released on Wednesday. The firm currently has a hold rating on the Wireless communications provider’s stock.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on UBNT. Zacks Investment Research cut Ubiquiti Networks from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Sunday, July 15th. BidaskClub raised Ubiquiti Networks from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report on Friday, April 20th. TheStreet raised Ubiquiti Networks from a c+ rating to a b+ rating in a report on Wednesday, May 23rd. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a market perform rating and set a $74.00 price objective on shares of Ubiquiti Networks in a report on Friday, May 11th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Ubiquiti Networks from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report on Friday, May 11th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Ubiquiti Networks currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $71.75.

Get Ubiquiti Networks alerts:

Ubiquiti Networks opened at $88.44 on Wednesday, MarketBeat.com reports. Ubiquiti Networks has a 1-year low of $47.78 and a 1-year high of $89.99. The company has a quick ratio of 6.08, a current ratio of 6.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63. The company has a market capitalization of $6.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.71.

Ubiquiti Networks (NASDAQ:UBNT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 10th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $250.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $247.92 million. Ubiquiti Networks had a return on equity of 56.13% and a net margin of 19.15%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.79 EPS. sell-side analysts expect that Ubiquiti Networks will post 2.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Ubiquiti Networks by 8.3% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,601,726 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $110,198,000 after acquiring an additional 123,254 shares during the last quarter. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in Ubiquiti Networks by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC now owns 357,459 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $24,593,000 after acquiring an additional 3,679 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in Ubiquiti Networks by 21.4% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 188,899 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $13,416,000 after acquiring an additional 33,272 shares during the last quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Ubiquiti Networks by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 154,346 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $10,620,000 after acquiring an additional 6,713 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp grew its position in Ubiquiti Networks by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 59,347 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $4,087,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. 30.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Ubiquiti Networks

Ubiquiti Networks, Inc develops networking technology for service providers, enterprises, and consumers worldwide. The company's service provider product platforms offer carrier-class network infrastructure for fixed wireless broadband, wireless backhaul systems, and routing; and enterprise product platforms provide wireless LAN infrastructure, video surveillance products, switching and routing solutions, security gateways, and other complimentary WLAN products.

See Also: Price to Earnings Ratio (PE), For Valuing Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Ubiquiti Networks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ubiquiti Networks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.