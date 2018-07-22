U.S. Auto Parts Network (PRTS) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $1.38

Shares of U.S. Auto Parts Network, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRTS) reached a new 52-week low on Friday . The stock traded as low as $1.38 and last traded at $1.39, with a volume of 64900 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.44.

PRTS has been the subject of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised U.S. Auto Parts Network from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 4th. ValuEngine cut U.S. Auto Parts Network from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Monday, May 7th. Finally, Roth Capital lowered U.S. Auto Parts Network from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $3.00 to $1.80 in a research note on Thursday, May 10th.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The company has a market capitalization of $48.61 million, a P/E ratio of 23.17 and a beta of 1.38.

U.S. Auto Parts Network (NASDAQ:PRTS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 8th. The specialty retailer reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.02. U.S. Auto Parts Network had a return on equity of 6.57% and a net margin of 8.14%. The firm had revenue of $78.39 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $81.28 million. equities analysts forecast that U.S. Auto Parts Network, Inc. will post -0.01 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in U.S. Auto Parts Network by 70.7% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 81,298 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $205,000 after acquiring an additional 33,667 shares during the period. Wynnefield Capital Inc. increased its stake in U.S. Auto Parts Network by 37.0% during the 1st quarter. Wynnefield Capital Inc. now owns 436,583 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $895,000 after acquiring an additional 117,959 shares during the period. Finally, North Star Investment Management Corp. increased its stake in U.S. Auto Parts Network by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 1,522,335 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,284,000 after acquiring an additional 47,900 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.78% of the company’s stock.

About U.S. Auto Parts Network

U.S. Auto Parts Network, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an online provider of aftermarket auto parts and accessories primarily in the United States and the Philippines. It offers collision parts, such as parts for the exterior of an automobile; mirror products; engine parts comprising engine and chassis components, as well as other mechanical and electrical parts; and performance parts and accessories to individual consumers through its network of e-commerce Websites and online marketplaces.

