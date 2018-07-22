Twitter Inc (TWTR) Position Increased by World Asset Management Inc

World Asset Management Inc increased its holdings in shares of Twitter Inc (NYSE:TWTR) by 142.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 44,610 shares of the social networking company’s stock after acquiring an additional 26,185 shares during the quarter. World Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Twitter were worth $1,948,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Allen Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Twitter by 0.4% in the first quarter. Allen Investment Management LLC now owns 402,743 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $11,684,000 after buying an additional 1,584 shares during the period. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors raised its stake in shares of Twitter by 14.5% in the second quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors now owns 13,969 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $610,000 after buying an additional 1,771 shares during the period. CIBC World Markets Inc. raised its stake in shares of Twitter by 18.4% in the first quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 13,473 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $391,000 after buying an additional 2,091 shares during the period. IFM Investors Pty Ltd raised its stake in shares of Twitter by 12.5% in the first quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 19,845 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $576,000 after buying an additional 2,212 shares during the period. Finally, Thompson Davis & CO. Inc. raised its stake in shares of Twitter by 62.1% in the first quarter. Thompson Davis & CO. Inc. now owns 6,080 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $176,000 after buying an additional 2,330 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.55% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on TWTR shares. Cascend Securities started coverage on Twitter in a research note on Wednesday, April 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $36.00 price objective on the stock. UBS Group upgraded Twitter from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 25th. Maxim Group upgraded Twitter from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 20th. MKM Partners upgraded Twitter from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 20th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Twitter from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 18th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-one have given a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $30.17.

Twitter opened at $43.42 on Friday, according to MarketBeat Ratings . Twitter Inc has a 12-month low of $15.67 and a 12-month high of $47.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 10.23 and a quick ratio of 10.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.68 billion, a PE ratio of 228.53, a PEG ratio of 5.16 and a beta of 0.88.

Twitter (NYSE:TWTR) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 25th. The social networking company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $665.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $607.56 million. Twitter had a return on equity of 2.81% and a net margin of 0.57%. Twitter’s quarterly revenue was up 21.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.07 EPS. equities research analysts expect that Twitter Inc will post 0.36 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Evan Clark Williams sold 682,242 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.88, for a total transaction of $21,067,632.96. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 2,030,075 shares in the company, valued at approximately $62,688,716. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Robert Kaiden sold 3,676 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.71, for a total value of $112,889.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 3,474,133 shares of company stock valued at $136,316,153 over the last 90 days. 10.79% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Twitter Profile

Twitter, Inc operates as a platform for public self-expression and conversation in real time. The company offers various products and services, including Twitter that allows users to consume, create, distribute, and discover content; and Periscope, a mobile application that enables user to broadcast and watch video live with others.

