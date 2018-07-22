Twenty-First Century Fox Inc Class B (FOX) Position Reduced by Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft MBH

Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft MBH cut its holdings in shares of Twenty-First Century Fox Inc Class B (NASDAQ:FOX) by 88.5% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 16,247 shares of the company’s stock after selling 124,582 shares during the quarter. Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft MBH’s holdings in Twenty-First Century Fox Inc Class B were worth $808,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of FOX. Allianz Asset Management GmbH purchased a new position in Twenty-First Century Fox Inc Class B during the 4th quarter worth approximately $580,000. Teachers Advisors LLC raised its position in Twenty-First Century Fox Inc Class B by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Teachers Advisors LLC now owns 648,805 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,137,000 after buying an additional 10,743 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Twenty-First Century Fox Inc Class B during the 4th quarter worth approximately $4,636,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Twenty-First Century Fox Inc Class B by 235.2% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 130,211 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,443,000 after buying an additional 91,361 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB raised its position in Twenty-First Century Fox Inc Class B by 32.8% during the 4th quarter. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB now owns 48,690 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,661,000 after buying an additional 12,019 shares during the last quarter. 24.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Twenty-First Century Fox Inc Class B opened at $45.69 on Friday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The company has a quick ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 2.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. The company has a market cap of $85.59 billion, a PE ratio of 26.25 and a beta of 1.26. Twenty-First Century Fox Inc Class B has a 1-year low of $24.30 and a 1-year high of $49.65.

Twenty-First Century Fox Inc Class B (NASDAQ:FOX) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 9th. The company reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $7.42 billion during the quarter. Twenty-First Century Fox Inc Class B had a net margin of 13.76% and a return on equity of 17.50%.

Separately, ValuEngine raised shares of Twenty-First Century Fox Inc Class B from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 23rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $43.00.

Twenty-First Century Fox Inc Class B Profile

Twenty-First Century Fox, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified media and entertainment company primarily in the United States, the United Kingdom, Continental Europe, Asia, and Latin America. It operates through Cable Network Programming, Television, and Filmed Entertainment segments.

