Tullow Oil (TLW) Rating Reiterated by Numis Securities

Numis Securities reaffirmed their hold rating on shares of Tullow Oil (LON:TLW) in a report published on Wednesday morning.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on TLW. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an outperform rating and set a GBX 230 ($3.04) price target on shares of Tullow Oil in a research note on Wednesday, March 28th. BNP Paribas lowered their target price on shares of Tullow Oil from GBX 260 ($3.44) to GBX 250 ($3.31) and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 5th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Tullow Oil to a sector performer rating and set a GBX 230 ($3.04) target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 1st. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Tullow Oil to a buy rating and set a GBX 260.60 ($3.45) target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 17th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on shares of Tullow Oil from GBX 180 ($2.38) to GBX 254 ($3.36) and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 12th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Tullow Oil has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of GBX 243.35 ($3.22).

Shares of Tullow Oil stock opened at GBX 215.70 ($2.86) on Wednesday. Tullow Oil has a 1-year low of GBX 142.30 ($1.88) and a 1-year high of GBX 243 ($3.22).

Tullow Oil plc engages in the oil and gas exploration, development, and production activities. Its portfolio comprises approximately 90 licenses covering 263,820 square kilometers in 16 countries. The company was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

