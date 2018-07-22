Tuesday Morning (TUES) versus Big Lots (BIG) Head to Head Comparison

Tuesday Morning (NASDAQ: TUES) and Big Lots (NYSE:BIG) are both small-cap retail/wholesale companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, risk, earnings, profitability, dividends, valuation and institutional ownership.

Risk and Volatility

Get Tuesday Morning alerts:

Tuesday Morning has a beta of 1.37, indicating that its stock price is 37% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Big Lots has a beta of 1.11, indicating that its stock price is 11% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares Tuesday Morning and Big Lots’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Tuesday Morning -2.90% -14.98% -7.50% Big Lots 3.23% 28.85% 10.62%

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Tuesday Morning and Big Lots’ gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Tuesday Morning $966.66 million 0.13 -$32.54 million ($0.74) -3.68 Big Lots $5.27 billion 0.33 $189.83 million $4.45 9.75

Big Lots has higher revenue and earnings than Tuesday Morning. Tuesday Morning is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Big Lots, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

74.4% of Tuesday Morning shares are held by institutional investors. 4.6% of Tuesday Morning shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 1.3% of Big Lots shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Dividends

Big Lots pays an annual dividend of $1.20 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.8%. Tuesday Morning does not pay a dividend. Big Lots pays out 27.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Big Lots has raised its dividend for 3 consecutive years.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current recommendations for Tuesday Morning and Big Lots, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Tuesday Morning 0 1 0 0 2.00 Big Lots 0 8 9 0 2.53

Tuesday Morning currently has a consensus target price of $3.50, suggesting a potential upside of 28.44%. Big Lots has a consensus target price of $51.53, suggesting a potential upside of 18.82%. Given Tuesday Morning’s higher possible upside, equities analysts plainly believe Tuesday Morning is more favorable than Big Lots.

Summary

Big Lots beats Tuesday Morning on 12 of the 17 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Tuesday Morning

Tuesday Morning Corporation operates as a retailer of upscale decorative home accessories, housewares, seasonal goods, and gifts in the United States. The company offers various products, such as home textiles, home furnishings, housewares, and seasonal décor. It operates approximately 720 stores in 40 states. Tuesday Morning Corporation was founded in 1974 and is headquartered in Dallas, Texas.

About Big Lots

Big Lots, Inc., through its subsidiaries, operates as a community retailer in the United States. The company offers products under various merchandising categories, such as furniture category that includes upholstery, mattress, case goods, and ready-to-assemble departments; seasonal category, which comprises Christmas trim, lawn and garden, summer, and other holiday departments; soft home category that consists of fashion and utility bedding, bath, window, decorative textile, home organization, area rugs, home décor, and frames departments; and food category that includes beverage and grocery, candy and snacks, and specialty foods departments. It also provides merchandise under the consumables category, which comprises health, beauty and cosmetics, plastics, paper, chemical, and pet departments; hard home category, including small appliances, table top, food preparation, stationery, greeting cards, and home maintenance departments; and electronics, toys, and accessories category consisting of electronics, toys, jewelry, and hosiery departments. As of February 3, 2018, it operated 1,416 stores in 47 states. Big Lots, Inc. was founded in 1967 and is headquartered in Columbus, Ohio.

Receive News & Ratings for Tuesday Morning Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tuesday Morning and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.