Tripio Trading 5.9% Lower Over Last Week (TRIO)

Tripio (CURRENCY:TRIO) traded 2.5% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on July 22nd. One Tripio token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0088 or 0.00000118 BTC on major exchanges. Tripio has a total market capitalization of $0.00 and $1.08 million worth of Tripio was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Tripio has traded 5.9% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00006132 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00003908 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00013337 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00013335 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0358 or 0.00000479 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $34.25 or 0.00458036 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.20 or 0.00163108 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.81 or 0.00024144 BTC.

0x (ZRX) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.18 or 0.00015789 BTC.

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0739 or 0.00000989 BTC.

Tripio Token Profile

Tripio’s total supply is 5,000,000,000 tokens. The official message board for Tripio is medium.com/@thetripio . Tripio’s official Twitter account is @thetripio . Tripio’s official website is trip.io

Buying and Selling Tripio

Tripio can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: OKEx. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tripio directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Tripio should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Tripio using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

