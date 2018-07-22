TransEnterix, Inc. (TRXC) CFO Joseph P. Slattery Sells 124,398 Shares

TransEnterix, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:TRXC) CFO Joseph P. Slattery sold 124,398 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.00, for a total value of $621,990.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN TRXC opened at $5.20 on Friday. TransEnterix, Inc. has a 12 month low of $0.60 and a 12 month high of $6.04.

TransEnterix (NYSEAMERICAN:TRXC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 8th. The medical instruments supplier reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $4.77 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.81 million. TransEnterix had a negative return on equity of 137.69% and a negative net margin of 21,045.36%.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on TRXC. BTIG Research downgraded TransEnterix from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 28th. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $5.50 price objective on shares of TransEnterix in a research note on Thursday, July 5th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH downgraded TransEnterix from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $3.50 to $4.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised TransEnterix from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 9th.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Amalgamated Bank bought a new stake in shares of TransEnterix during the second quarter valued at approximately $104,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of TransEnterix during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $109,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of TransEnterix by 94.0% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 119,584 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $231,000 after purchasing an additional 57,944 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of TransEnterix during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $113,000. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc increased its position in shares of TransEnterix by 290.9% during the second quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 86,000 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $353,000 after purchasing an additional 64,000 shares during the period.

TransEnterix Company Profile

TransEnterix, Inc, a medical device company, engages in the research, development, and sale of medical device robotics to enhance minimally invasive surgery. The company offers Senhance System, a multi-port robotic surgery system, which allows up to four arms to control robotic instruments and a camera in Europe.

