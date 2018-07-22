Traders Sell Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF (GBIL) on Strength (GBIL)

Traders sold shares of Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF (NYSEARCA:GBIL) on strength during trading hours on Friday. $4.86 million flowed into the stock on the tick-up and $47.86 million flowed out of the stock on the tick-down, for a money net flow of $43.00 million out of the stock. Of all companies tracked, Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF had the 0th highest net out-flow for the day. Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF traded up $0.01 for the day and closed at $100.12

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 9th. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.1427 per share. This is a boost from Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.14. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 2nd. This represents a $1.71 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.71%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of GBIL. Wells Fargo & Company MN purchased a new stake in shares of Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $2,714,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $285,000. LPL Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $4,314,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,315,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,414,000.

