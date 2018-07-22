Traders Buy Shares of Micron Technology (MU) on Weakness

Traders purchased shares of Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) on weakness during trading hours on Friday. $452.68 million flowed into the stock on the tick-up and $366.67 million flowed out of the stock on the tick-down, for a money net flow of $86.01 million into the stock. Of all stocks tracked, Micron Technology had the 10th highest net in-flow for the day. Micron Technology traded down ($1.20) for the day and closed at $55.02

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Goldman Sachs Group set a $68.00 price target on Micron Technology and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. ValuEngine cut Micron Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 2nd. Deutsche Bank increased their price target on Micron Technology from $68.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus set a $108.00 price target on Micron Technology and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 5th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Micron Technology from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 22nd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-five have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $72.05.

The company has a quick ratio of 2.06, a current ratio of 2.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The firm has a market cap of $65.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.50.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 20th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $3.15 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.13 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $7.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.76 billion. Micron Technology had a return on equity of 51.12% and a net margin of 43.35%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 40.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.62 EPS. equities research analysts predict that Micron Technology, Inc. will post 11.57 EPS for the current year.

Micron Technology announced that its board has initiated a stock repurchase program on Monday, May 21st that authorizes the company to buyback $10.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the semiconductor manufacturer to repurchase up to 16.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

In other news, EVP Scott J. Deboer sold 24,795 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.00, for a total transaction of $1,537,290.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 128,579 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,971,898. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Patrick J. Byrne sold 14,360 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.31, for a total value of $665,011.60. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 100,299 shares in the company, valued at $4,644,846.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MU. Alethea Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Micron Technology during the 2nd quarter worth $134,000. Clearwater Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Micron Technology during the 1st quarter worth $104,000. Brasada Capital Management LP lifted its position in shares of Micron Technology by 100.0% during the 1st quarter. Brasada Capital Management LP now owns 2,000 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $104,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. America First Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Micron Technology during the 2nd quarter worth $131,000. Finally, Central Bank & Trust Co. bought a new stake in shares of Micron Technology during the 2nd quarter worth $142,000. 78.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Micron Technology

Micron Technology, Inc provides semiconductor systems worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit, Storage Business Unit, Mobile Business Unit, and Embedded Business Unit. It offers DDR3 and DDR4 DRAM products for computers, servers, networking devices, communications equipment, consumer electronics, automotive, and industrial applications; lower power DRAM products for smartphones, tablets, automotive, laptop computers, and other mobile consumer device applications; DDR2 DRAM and DDR DRAM, GDDR5 and GDDR5X DRAM, SDRAM, and RLDRAM products for networking devices, servers, consumer electronics, communications equipment, computer peripherals, and automotive and industrial applications, as well as for computer memory upgrades; and hybrid memory cube semiconductor memory devices.

