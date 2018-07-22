Traders Buy Ross Stores (ROST) on Weakness

Investors bought shares of Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST) on weakness during trading on Friday. $64.75 million flowed into the stock on the tick-up and $26.58 million flowed out of the stock on the tick-down, for a money net flow of $38.17 million into the stock. Of all stocks tracked, Ross Stores had the 22nd highest net in-flow for the day. Ross Stores traded down ($0.85) for the day and closed at $86.59

Several research firms recently weighed in on ROST. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Ross Stores from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $97.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday. Wedbush started coverage on shares of Ross Stores in a report on Friday, June 22nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $90.00 price objective for the company. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Ross Stores in a report on Thursday, June 21st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $90.00 price objective for the company. Susquehanna Bancshares reiterated a “positive” rating on shares of Ross Stores in a report on Thursday, June 7th. Finally, Loop Capital increased their price objective on shares of Ross Stores from $88.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 27th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $86.20.

The firm has a market capitalization of $32.92 billion, a PE ratio of 25.93, a P/E/G ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.

Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 24th. The apparel retailer reported $1.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $3.59 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.54 billion. Ross Stores had a net margin of 10.13% and a return on equity of 46.48%. The business’s revenue was up 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.82 EPS. research analysts forecast that Ross Stores, Inc. will post 4.05 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 29th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 12th were issued a dividend of $0.225 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 11th. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.04%. Ross Stores’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.95%.

In other news, CEO Barbara Rentler sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.45, for a total transaction of $2,136,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 475,736 shares in the company, valued at approximately $40,651,641.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Michael J. Bush sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.73, for a total transaction of $128,595.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 30,091 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,579,701.43. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 236,268 shares of company stock valued at $20,170,488 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB increased its holdings in shares of Ross Stores by 5.9% during the 4th quarter. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB now owns 82,583 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $6,627,000 after buying an additional 4,637 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of Ross Stores by 28.1% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 21,575 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $1,732,000 after buying an additional 4,732 shares during the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. increased its holdings in shares of Ross Stores by 10.3% during the 1st quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 497,121 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $38,768,000 after buying an additional 46,447 shares during the last quarter. Hilltop Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Ross Stores during the 1st quarter worth approximately $337,000. Finally, Sawtooth Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ross Stores during the 4th quarter worth approximately $221,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.04% of the company’s stock.

Ross Stores, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates off-price retail apparel and home fashion stores under the Ross Dress for Less and dd's DISCOUNTS brands in the United States. It primarily offers apparel, accessories, footwear, and home fashions. The company's Ross Dress for Less stores sell its products at department and specialty stores primarily to middle income households; and dd's DISCOUNTS stores sell its products at department and discount stores regular prices to customers from households with moderate income.

