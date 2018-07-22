Trade Desk Inc (TTD) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Trade Desk Inc (NASDAQ:TTD) have received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the twenty-one brokerages that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $77.06.

Several analysts have issued reports on TTD shares. BidaskClub downgraded Trade Desk from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, March 30th. Zacks Investment Research raised Trade Desk from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 25th. Piper Jaffray Companies started coverage on Trade Desk in a research note on Thursday, April 5th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $63.00 price target on the stock. Vertical Group downgraded Trade Desk from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 14th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co downgraded Trade Desk from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $60.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, June 4th.

In related news, CFO Paul Ross sold 7,132 shares of Trade Desk stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.80, for a total value of $676,113.60. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 65,348 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,194,990.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Thomas Falk sold 162,141 shares of Trade Desk stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.67, for a total value of $15,187,747.47. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 9,390 shares in the company, valued at approximately $879,561.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 640,508 shares of company stock worth $53,533,216. 26.87% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new position in Trade Desk during the fourth quarter worth about $227,000. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB bought a new position in Trade Desk during the first quarter worth about $228,000. Atria Investments LLC bought a new position in Trade Desk during the second quarter worth about $235,000. Advisor Group Inc. grew its holdings in Trade Desk by 39.7% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 5,578 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $254,000 after purchasing an additional 1,584 shares during the period. Finally, Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. grew its holdings in Trade Desk by 90.7% during the fourth quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 5,667 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $259,000 after purchasing an additional 2,695 shares during the period. 73.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Trade Desk traded up $2.60, hitting $97.30, during mid-day trading on Tuesday, MarketBeat.com reports. 947,603 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 632,529. The company has a market capitalization of $4.10 billion, a PE ratio of 81.76, a PEG ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 2.61. Trade Desk has a fifty-two week low of $40.70 and a fifty-two week high of $97.87.

Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 10th. The technology company reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $85.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $73.25 million. Trade Desk had a return on equity of 24.07% and a net margin of 16.14%. The firm’s revenue was up 60.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.18 EPS. equities research analysts predict that Trade Desk will post 1.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The Trade Desk, Inc, a technology company, provides a self-service omnichannel software platform that enables clients to purchase and manage data-driven digital advertising campaigns in the United States and internationally. The company's platform allows clients to manage integrated advertising campaigns in various advertising channels and formats, including connected TV, mobile, video, audio, display, social, and native on various devices, such as smart TVs, computers, and mobile phones and tablets.

