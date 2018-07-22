Tractor Supply (TSCO) Price Target Raised to $77.00 at Wedbush

Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) had its price objective increased by Wedbush from $65.00 to $77.00 in a report released on Wednesday morning, MarketBeat reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the specialty retailer’s stock.

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on TSCO. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Tractor Supply from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, July 16th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Tractor Supply from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Saturday, June 23rd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Tractor Supply from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Saturday, June 30th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Tractor Supply from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 27th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Tractor Supply to $75.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $77.23.

Shares of Tractor Supply opened at $79.87 on Wednesday, MarketBeat reports. Tractor Supply has a twelve month low of $51.35 and a twelve month high of $82.68. The company has a quick ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.32.

Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 26th. The specialty retailer reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.57. Tractor Supply had a net margin of 5.88% and a return on equity of 31.99%. The business had revenue of $1.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.70 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.46 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. equities research analysts expect that Tractor Supply will post 4.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Kurt D. Barton sold 6,146 shares of Tractor Supply stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.50, for a total transaction of $488,607.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 29,237 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,324,341.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Benjamin F. Parrish, Jr. sold 5,000 shares of Tractor Supply stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.44, for a total transaction of $392,200.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 21,948 shares in the company, valued at $1,721,601.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in TSCO. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Tractor Supply by 272.3% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 772,945 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $48,710,000 after purchasing an additional 565,333 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its holdings in shares of Tractor Supply by 19.6% during the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 3,375,561 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $212,727,000 after purchasing an additional 552,372 shares during the last quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Tractor Supply by 38.6% during the 1st quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,292,115 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $81,429,000 after purchasing an additional 360,040 shares during the last quarter. PointState Capital LP grew its holdings in Tractor Supply by 111.3% during the 1st quarter. PointState Capital LP now owns 588,130 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $37,064,000 after acquiring an additional 309,830 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in Tractor Supply by 1,555.5% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 316,550 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $19,949,000 after acquiring an additional 297,429 shares during the last quarter. 80.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Tractor Supply Company operates rural lifestyle retail stores in the United States. The company offers a selection of merchandise, including equine, livestock, pet, and small animal products necessary for their health, care, growth, and containment; hardware, truck, towing, and tool products; seasonal products, such as heating products, lawn and garden items, power equipment, gifts, and toys; work/recreational clothing and footwear; and maintenance products for agricultural and rural use.

