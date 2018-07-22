Tractor Supply (TSCO) Price Target Raised to $77.00 at Wedbush

Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) had its price objective increased by Wedbush from $65.00 to $77.00 in a report released on Wednesday morning, MarketBeat reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the specialty retailer’s stock.
Several other brokerages have also recently commented on TSCO. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Tractor Supply from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, July 16th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Tractor Supply from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Saturday, June 23rd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Tractor Supply from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Saturday, June 30th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Tractor Supply from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 27th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Tractor Supply to $75.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $77.23.
Shares of Tractor Supply opened at $79.87 on Wednesday, MarketBeat reports. Tractor Supply has a twelve month low of $51.35 and a twelve month high of $82.68. The company has a quick ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.32.
In related news, CFO Kurt D. Barton sold 6,146 shares of Tractor Supply stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.50, for a total transaction of $488,607.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 29,237 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,324,341.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Benjamin F. Parrish, Jr. sold 5,000 shares of Tractor Supply stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.44, for a total transaction of $392,200.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 21,948 shares in the company, valued at $1,721,601.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.
Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in TSCO. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Tractor Supply by 272.3% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 772,945 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $48,710,000 after purchasing an additional 565,333 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its holdings in shares of Tractor Supply by 19.6% during the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 3,375,561 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $212,727,000 after purchasing an additional 552,372 shares during the last quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Tractor Supply by 38.6% during the 1st quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,292,115 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $81,429,000 after purchasing an additional 360,040 shares during the last quarter. PointState Capital LP grew its holdings in Tractor Supply by 111.3% during the 1st quarter. PointState Capital LP now owns 588,130 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $37,064,000 after acquiring an additional 309,830 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in Tractor Supply by 1,555.5% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 316,550 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $19,949,000 after acquiring an additional 297,429 shares during the last quarter. 80.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
About Tractor Supply
Tractor Supply Company operates rural lifestyle retail stores in the United States. The company offers a selection of merchandise, including equine, livestock, pet, and small animal products necessary for their health, care, growth, and containment; hardware, truck, towing, and tool products; seasonal products, such as heating products, lawn and garden items, power equipment, gifts, and toys; work/recreational clothing and footwear; and maintenance products for agricultural and rural use.
