Toyota Motor (TM) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Toyota Motor (NYSE:TM) from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Thursday.

According to Zacks, “Toyota plans to launch 10 new electrified vehicles and open a new battery-testing facility in China by 2020. To achieve its plan, the company is strengthening its local R&D and production bases in the region. Further, it aims to start testing its self-driving vehicles by 2020 and is going to invest about $3 billion to develop software. Also, the automaker plans to shift half of the total vehicles it manufactures to new cost-saving platforms by 2020. Toyota believes that it will be able to cut development costs by 20% by shifting production and through the use of common components.”

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on the company. UBS Group upgraded Toyota Motor from a sell rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 27th. ValuEngine lowered Toyota Motor from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Saturday, May 26th. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Toyota Motor from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report on Friday, June 1st. Daiwa Capital Markets upgraded Toyota Motor from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, June 1st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group restated a hold rating and set a $130.00 price objective on shares of Toyota Motor in a research report on Wednesday, April 11th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Toyota Motor has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $139.50.

Shares of TM stock opened at $131.80 on Thursday. Toyota Motor has a 52-week low of $109.05 and a 52-week high of $140.99. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $193.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 0.72.

Toyota Motor (NYSE:TM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 8th. The company reported $3.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.61 by $0.39. Toyota Motor had a return on equity of 13.06% and a net margin of 8.46%. The business had revenue of $69.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $40.55 billion. analysts expect that Toyota Motor will post 14.24 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of TM. Summit Trail Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Toyota Motor by 13,192.1% during the first quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC now owns 279,532 shares of the company’s stock valued at $280,000 after purchasing an additional 277,429 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management grew its position in shares of Toyota Motor by 2,399.6% during the first quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 124,980 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,293,000 after purchasing an additional 119,980 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Toyota Motor by 7.5% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,056,726 shares of the company’s stock valued at $137,765,000 after purchasing an additional 74,109 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its position in shares of Toyota Motor by 252.3% during the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 98,858 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,888,000 after purchasing an additional 70,799 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of Toyota Motor by 76.7% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 140,852 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,912,000 after purchasing an additional 61,148 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 0.74% of the company’s stock.

Toyota Motor Company Profile

Toyota Motor Corporation designs, manufactures, assembles, and sells passenger vehicles, minivans and commercial vehicles, and related parts and accessories. It operates through Automotive, Financial Services, and All Other segments. The company offers hybrid cars under the Prius, Alphard, Vellfire, Sienta, RX-HV, Auris, Prius PHV, C-HR, LC, Camry, JPN TAXI, Avalon, Corolla HB, Crown, and Century names; fuel cell vehicles under the MIRAI and SORA names; and conventional engine vehicles, including subcompact and compact cars under the Corolla, Yaris, Vitz, Aygo, Prius C, Aqua, Passo, Roomy, Tank, Etios, Vios, AGYA, Rush, and Yaris iA names.

