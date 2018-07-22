Total System Services (TSS) to Release Earnings on Monday

Total System Services (NYSE:TSS) will release its earnings data after the market closes on Monday, July 23rd. Analysts expect Total System Services to post earnings of $1.08 per share for the quarter. Total System Services has set its FY18 guidance at $4.25-4.35 EPS.

Total System Services (NYSE:TSS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 24th. The credit services provider reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by $0.13. Total System Services had a net margin of 13.15% and a return on equity of 28.22%. The firm had revenue of $987.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $910.10 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.82 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 16.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect Total System Services to post $4 EPS for the current fiscal year and $4 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of Total System Services opened at $89.57 on Friday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Total System Services has a 52-week low of $61.13 and a 52-week high of $91.67. The company has a market capitalization of $16.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 21st were paid a $0.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 20th. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.58%. Total System Services’s payout ratio is presently 16.15%.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on TSS. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Total System Services in a research note on Tuesday, July 17th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Total System Services from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 12th. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Total System Services from $98.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Raymond James began coverage on shares of Total System Services in a research note on Friday, June 15th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $35.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Total System Services from $89.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $86.57.

In other news, EVP Patricia A. Watson sold 15,332 shares of Total System Services stock in a transaction on Friday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.36, for a total transaction of $1,308,739.52. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 30,213 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,578,981.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Total System Services, Inc provides payment processing, merchant, and related payment services to financial and nonfinancial institutions worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Merchant Solutions, Issuer Solutions, and Netspend. It offers general purpose reloadable prepaid and payroll cards, demand deposit accounts, and other financial service solutions to the underbanked and other consumers and businesses.

