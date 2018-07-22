Toronto-Dominion Bank (TD) Shares Bought by Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC

Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD) (TSE:TD) by 169.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 41,477 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 26,111 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Toronto-Dominion Bank were worth $2,400,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of TD. Toronto Dominion Bank raised its stake in Toronto-Dominion Bank by 47.8% in the 1st quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 11,341,218 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $642,784,000 after acquiring an additional 3,668,910 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its stake in Toronto-Dominion Bank by 14.7% in the 1st quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 17,437,378 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $988,009,000 after acquiring an additional 2,239,762 shares during the period. Addenda Capital Inc. raised its stake in Toronto-Dominion Bank by 96.6% in the 2nd quarter. Addenda Capital Inc. now owns 4,162,640 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $238,377,000 after acquiring an additional 2,045,677 shares during the period. CIBC World Markets Inc. raised its stake in Toronto-Dominion Bank by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 36,182,005 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,056,947,000 after acquiring an additional 1,208,773 shares during the period. Finally, Gluskin Sheff & Assoc Inc. raised its stake in Toronto-Dominion Bank by 83.4% in the 1st quarter. Gluskin Sheff & Assoc Inc. now owns 2,031,077 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $115,258,000 after acquiring an additional 923,747 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 48.87% of the company’s stock.

Toronto-Dominion Bank opened at $57.91 on Friday, MarketBeat reports. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The firm has a market cap of $106.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.24, a PEG ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 0.96. Toronto-Dominion Bank has a fifty-two week low of $49.91 and a fifty-two week high of $61.06.

Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD) (TSE:TD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 24th. The bank reported $1.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.45. The firm had revenue of $9.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.76 billion. Toronto-Dominion Bank had a return on equity of 16.50% and a net margin of 22.03%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.34 EPS. equities analysts expect that Toronto-Dominion Bank will post 4.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 10th will be given a dividend of $0.5239 per share. This is a boost from Toronto-Dominion Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 9th. This represents a $2.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.62%. Toronto-Dominion Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 48.11%.

Several research firms have weighed in on TD. Zacks Investment Research cut Toronto-Dominion Bank from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 17th. ValuEngine cut Toronto-Dominion Bank from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Toronto-Dominion Bank has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $79.00.

Toronto-Dominion Bank Company Profile

The Toronto-Dominion Bank, together with its subsidiaries, provides various personal and commercial banking products and services in Canada and the United States. It operates through three segments: Canadian Retail, U.S. Retail, and Wholesale Banking. The company offers personal deposits, such as checking, savings, and investment products; financing, investment, cash management, international trade, and day-to-day banking services to small, medium, and large businesses; financing options to customers at point of sale for automotive and recreational vehicle purchases through auto dealer network; credit cards; investing, advice-based, and asset management services to retail and institutional clients; and property and casualty insurance, as well as life and health insurance products.

