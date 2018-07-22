TORC Oil and Gas (TOG) PT Raised to C$10.25 at CIBC

TORC Oil and Gas (TSE:TOG) had its target price hoisted by investment analysts at CIBC from C$9.50 to C$10.25 in a research note issued to investors on Friday. CIBC’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 31.58% from the company’s previous close.

TOG has been the topic of a number of other reports. Raymond James raised their price target on TORC Oil and Gas from C$9.50 to C$10.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 5th. National Bank Financial raised their price target on TORC Oil and Gas from C$9.45 to C$9.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 12th. Canaccord Genuity raised their price target on TORC Oil and Gas from C$10.00 to C$11.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 9th. GMP Securities raised their price target on TORC Oil and Gas from C$9.00 to C$10.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 9th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on TORC Oil and Gas from C$8.50 to C$9.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 9th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$9.65.

Get TORC Oil and Gas alerts:

TOG opened at C$7.79 on Friday. TORC Oil and Gas has a 52 week low of C$4.79 and a 52 week high of C$8.12.

TORC Oil and Gas (TSE:TOG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 8th. The company reported C$0.03 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.06 by C($0.03). The company had revenue of C$119.78 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$120.80 million.

About TORC Oil and Gas

TORC Oil & Gas Ltd. engages in the exploration and production of petroleum and natural gas in the Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin. The company's principal properties are located in the southeast Saskatchewan area. TORC Oil & Gas Ltd. was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

Read More: Price to Earnings Ratio (PE) Basics



Receive News & Ratings for TORC Oil and Gas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TORC Oil and Gas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.