Topps Tiles (TPT) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $57.50

Topps Tiles Plc (LON:TPT)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as GBX 57.50 ($0.76) and last traded at GBX 58.40 ($0.77), with a volume of 311242 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 60 ($0.79).

A number of research firms recently issued reports on TPT. Liberum Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 95 ($1.26) price objective on shares of Topps Tiles in a research report on Tuesday, April 24th. Canaccord Genuity lowered their price objective on shares of Topps Tiles from GBX 90 ($1.19) to GBX 84 ($1.11) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 11th. Peel Hunt reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Topps Tiles in a research report on Tuesday, May 22nd. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 84 ($1.11) price objective on shares of Topps Tiles in a research report on Tuesday, May 22nd. Finally, Berenberg Bank lowered their price objective on shares of Topps Tiles from GBX 70 ($0.93) to GBX 65 ($0.86) and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Topps Tiles has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 84.60 ($1.12).

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 7th were given a dividend of GBX 1.10 ($0.01) per share. This represents a yield of 1.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 7th.

Topps Tiles Plc engages in the retail and wholesale distribution of ceramic and porcelain tiles, natural stone, and related products for homeowners and tile fitters in the United Kingdom. The company offers bathroom, kitchen, floor, wall, and mosaic tiles. It also provides adhesives and grouts; and tools and essentials, such as trims, underfloor heating products, cutters, tools and accessories, cleaning and maintenance products, underfloor heating products, and wet room products.

