Titan Machinery Inc. (TITN) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Titan Machinery Inc. (NASDAQ:TITN) have been given an average rating of “Hold” by the seven ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $23.67.

TITN has been the topic of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Titan Machinery from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 29th. BidaskClub raised Titan Machinery from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 4th. Robert W. Baird set a $26.00 target price on Titan Machinery and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 29th. Craig Hallum reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $26.00 target price on shares of Titan Machinery in a research report on Thursday, March 29th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Titan Machinery from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 2nd.

In related news, Director Stan K. Erickson purchased 3,000 shares of Titan Machinery stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 1st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $18.06 per share, with a total value of $54,180.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 16,495 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $297,899.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 15.46% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of TITN. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in Titan Machinery by 12.5% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,437,095 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,858,000 after purchasing an additional 159,478 shares during the last quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP lifted its stake in Titan Machinery by 19.3% during the first quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP now owns 840,091 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,793,000 after purchasing an additional 136,056 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in Titan Machinery by 839.2% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 379,447 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,033,000 after purchasing an additional 339,047 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in Titan Machinery by 24.4% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 294,083 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,226,000 after purchasing an additional 57,651 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in Titan Machinery by 2,466.1% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 269,570 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,707,000 after purchasing an additional 259,065 shares during the last quarter. 83.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Titan Machinery stock opened at $15.41 on Friday. Titan Machinery has a 12 month low of $11.68 and a 12 month high of $25.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a current ratio of 1.66. The company has a market capitalization of $351.73 million, a PE ratio of -128.42 and a beta of 1.53.

Titan Machinery (NASDAQ:TITN) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 31st. The company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.01. Titan Machinery had a negative return on equity of 0.08% and a negative net margin of 0.23%. The company had revenue of $245.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $275.70 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.19) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. analysts anticipate that Titan Machinery will post 0.41 EPS for the current year.

Titan Machinery Company Profile

Titan Machinery Inc owns and operates a network of full-service agricultural and construction equipment stores. It operates through three segments: Agriculture, Construction, and International. The company sells new and used equipment, including agricultural and construction equipment manufactured under the CNH family of brands, as well as equipment from various other manufacturers.

