Timber Hill LLC Purchases Shares of 33,813 Intel Co. (INTC)

Timber Hill LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 33,813 shares of the chip maker’s stock, valued at approximately $1,761,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Traynor Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Intel by 7.7% during the 4th quarter. Traynor Capital Management Inc. now owns 14,439 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $666,000 after purchasing an additional 1,035 shares during the period. Orca Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Intel by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. Orca Investment Management LLC now owns 29,770 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $1,374,000 after purchasing an additional 1,055 shares during the period. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC raised its stake in shares of Intel by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 54,861 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $2,857,000 after purchasing an additional 1,061 shares during the period. Vantage Financial Partners Ltd. Inc. raised its stake in shares of Intel by 11.3% during the 1st quarter. Vantage Financial Partners Ltd. Inc. now owns 10,875 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $566,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares during the period. Finally, Northstar Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Intel by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Northstar Investment Advisors LLC now owns 317,806 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $14,670,000 after purchasing an additional 1,107 shares during the period. 66.92% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

INTC has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Barclays boosted their price objective on Intel from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 27th. Wells Fargo & Co restated a “buy” rating and issued a $65.00 target price on shares of Intel in a research note on Thursday, June 21st. ValuEngine lowered Intel from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 26th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Intel from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $57.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Intel from $43.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 27th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have issued a hold rating and twenty-six have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $56.05.

In related news, EVP Navin Shenoy sold 1,265 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.47, for a total transaction of $66,374.55. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 32,022 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,680,194.34. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CEO Brian M. Krzanich sold 3,072 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.78, for a total value of $162,140.16. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 259,683 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,706,068.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 13,192 shares of company stock valued at $693,559 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.03% of the company’s stock.

Intel opened at $51.91 on Friday, according to MarketBeat. Intel Co. has a 12-month low of $34.38 and a 12-month high of $57.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 1.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $242.85 billion, a PE ratio of 14.11, a PEG ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 0.97.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 26th. The chip maker reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.15. Intel had a return on equity of 25.41% and a net margin of 17.32%. The firm had revenue of $16.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.08 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.66 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. equities research analysts expect that Intel Co. will post 4.04 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 7th will be issued a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 6th. Intel’s payout ratio is currently 34.68%.

About Intel

Intel Corporation designs, manufactures, and sells computer, networking, data storage, and communication platforms worldwide. The company operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center Group, Internet of Things Group, Non-Volatile Memory Solutions Group, Programmable Solutions Group, and All Other segments.

