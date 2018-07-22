Tiaa Fsb Acquires 4,946 Shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (VOO)

Tiaa Fsb raised its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) by 9.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 56,340 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,946 shares during the period. Tiaa Fsb’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $14,057,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Summit Trail Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 18,644.1% in the 1st quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC now owns 46,636,894 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,637,000 after acquiring an additional 46,388,086 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 13.2% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 7,629,377 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,846,919,000 after acquiring an additional 891,304 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 9.2% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,244,215 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,506,182,000 after acquiring an additional 525,827 shares during the last quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 24,164.8% in the 2nd quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,834,615 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,346,000 after acquiring an additional 2,822,933 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd raised its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 11.7% in the 1st quarter. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd now owns 2,598,115 shares of the company’s stock valued at $628,952,000 after acquiring an additional 271,435 shares during the last quarter.

VOO stock opened at $256.98 on Friday. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 12 month low of $222.12 and a 12 month high of $263.37.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 29th were issued a dividend of $1.1573 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 28th. This represents a $4.63 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.80%. This is an increase from Vanguard S&P 500 ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.08.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Company Profile

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

