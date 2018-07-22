The Zweig Total Return Fund, Inc. Common Stock (ZTR) Given Daily Media Sentiment Rating of -0.06

News articles about The Zweig Total Return Fund, Inc. Common Stock (NYSE:ZTR) have trended somewhat negative on Sunday, according to Accern. The research firm scores the sentiment of press coverage by analyzing more than 20 million blog and news sources. Accern ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of negative one to positive one, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. The Zweig Total Return Fund, Inc. Common Stock earned a daily sentiment score of -0.06 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave headlines about the investment management company an impact score of 47.2255757391229 out of 100, meaning that recent press coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the stock’s share price in the near term.

Shares of The Zweig Total Return Fund, Inc. Common Stock traded up $0.12, reaching $11.63, on Friday, Marketbeat reports. The company had a trading volume of 152,482 shares, compared to its average volume of 87,323. The Zweig Total Return Fund, Inc. Common Stock has a 52-week low of $10.74 and a 52-week high of $14.18.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 19th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 12th were paid a $0.113 dividend. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 11.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, July 11th.

